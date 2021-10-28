Election 2021: What else is on the ballot?

A sample 2021 ballot for Riverhead Town.

Aside from town elections, the North Fork’s representative in the Suffolk County Legislature is up for reelection next week.

Incumbent Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) was first elected to the Suffolk County Legislature in 2013, defeating then-Riverhead supervisor Sean Walter.

He has since been reelected three times, all with the same opponent — Remy Bell of Riverhead — who did not campaign actively in any of those races.

Before his election to the Legislature, Mr. Krupski served for 20 years as a Southold Town Trustee, 14 of them as president — and for seven years as a Southold Town councilman.

Voters can also cast ballots Tuesday for up to eight Justices of the Supreme Court for the 10th Judicial District. But there’s not really much choice, as Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives have all cross-endorsed the same eight candidates.

They are Timothy Driscoll, Susan Heckman, Vito DeStefano, Christopher Modelewski, Conrad Singer, Danielle Peterson, Eileen Daly Sapraicone and Elizabeth Fox-McDonough.

For County Court Judge, there is just one candidate, Steven Pilewski, who is also cross-endorsed by Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives.

In the race for Family Court judge, there are two candidates for two available seats. Mary Porter also has the endorsement of all the three parties, while Alfred Gaft has only Republican and Conservative backing.

Incumbent Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini is running for reelection with the Democratic and Keep Crime Low parties. He faces challenger Ray Tierney, who has the Republican and Conservative lines.

For sheriff, incumbent Errol Toulon Jr. has the Democratic and Conservative lines, and William Amato has the Republican line.

The Nov. 2 ballot also includes five statewide propositions, four of which could affect the East End.

Proposal One: This proposed constitutional amendment would freeze the number of state senators at 63, amend the process for the counting of the state’s population, delete certain provisions that violate the United States Constitution, repeal, and amend certain requirements for the appointment of the co-executive directors of the redistricting commission and amend the manner of drawing district lines for congressional and state legislative offices.

Proposal Two: This proposed amendment to Article 1 of the New York Constitution would establish the right of each person to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment.

Proposal Three: This amendment, if passed, would delete the current requirement in Article 2, section 5, that a citizen be registered to vote at least 10 days before an election and would allow the Legislature to enact laws permitting a citizen to register to vote less than 10 days in advance of an election.

Proposal Four: This proposed amendment would delete from current absentee ballot provisions the requirement that an absentee voter must be unable to appear at the polls by reason of absence from the county, illness or physical disability.