Election 2021: Assessor candidates

Tara Taylor, left, and Laverne Tennenberg.

RIVERHEAD TOWN ASSESSOR

FOUR-YEAR TERM, ONE OPEN SEAT | Salary $83,846

TARA TAYLOR

Hamlet: Riverhead

Occupation: New York State contact tracer

Party lines: Democratic

About her: Ms. Taylor, 41, has been affiliated with Riverhead Town for more than two decades. She earned an associate degree in accounting from Suffolk County Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue as well as a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting.

Her pitch: Ms. Taylor said she decided to run for increased diversity, fairness and transparency within Town Hall. She said a greater, diverse local government will aid in supporting differing areas of the community. Creating an atmosphere where fairness is a “rule of thumb” will ensure that future property assessments are equitable and just, she said. Reinforcing an open-door policy will promote more openness, better communication, and accountability in the Assessor’s office.

In her words: “I want to be your voice. I want to be your advocator; to deliver the services you need in a knowledgeable and understandable manner. I will not only value your property, but I will value you!”

LAVERNE TENNENBERG

Hamlet: Riverhead

Occupation: Riverhead Town Assessor

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About her: Ms. Tennenberg, 63, was born and raised in Riverhead and was first elected to office in 1989. She is a graduate of Suffolk County Community College and Hofstra University with a bachelor of business administration. She was admitted to the Institute of Assessing Officers in 1996 as a professional assessor. She is a member and treasurer of the New York State Assessors Association.

Her pitch: Ms. Tennenberg said her career has been dedicated to public service and a commitment to fairness and equity in the assessment process. She said her education and experience have enabled her to skillfully assess all types of property, including manufactured homes, apartment buildings, big box and condominiums. She said she has extensive knowledge of all types of property tax exemptions, including agricultural assessments, senior citizen and veterans exemptions, volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers and the ever-changing STAR program.

In her words: “Whether answering your questions, or guiding you with an exemption application, you can count on me to get the job done. Please keep an experienced professional working on your behalf.”

Dana Brown, left, and Ellen Hoil.

RIVERHEAD TOWN ASSESSOR

UNEXPIRED TERM, ONE OPEN SEAT | Salary $83,846

This term will expire Dec. 31, 2023, the end of Mason Haas’ term. Mr. Haas retired earlier this year.

DANA BROWN

Hamlet: Wading River

Occupation: Assessor

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

About her: Ms. Brown, 50, began working for the Assessor’s office in 2013 as an assessment clerk and in 2018 was promoted to senior assessment clerk. In April 2021, she was appointed to fill an assessor vacancy. She has lived in Wading River since 2002.

Her pitch: Ms. Brown said she is experienced in helping seniors, veterans, the disabled, new residents and farmers with the exemption process. She said she is knowledgeable in the day-to-day tasks of the office, from deed transfers to key deadline dates, and the all-around functions of the office. She said she has developed the experience and skills needed to perform the duties of Assessor and to best serve the residents.

In her words: “I am on the job, doing the job and will continue to bring what I have learned over the past eight years, along with ‘the service with a smile’ attitude and open-door policy to the residents of Riverhead.”

ELLEN HOIL

Hamlet: Riverhead

Occupation: Attorney

Party lines: Democratic

About her: Ms. Hoil, 56, has lived in Riverhead for over 21 years. She has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Long Island schools and holds a doctorate of law from Touro College. She works as in-house counsel for a small business in Suffolk County and is proud of her Latina background and inclusion in the LGTBQ+ community.

Her pitch: Ms. Hoil said her goals for the Assessor’s department are practical but important.

She said Riverhead needs a Town Assessor that won’t make costly mistakes that cost millions of dollars on back taxes, court fees and high legal costs by hiring outside attorneys. She said the Assessor’s office should provide great customer service by taking the time to answer questions, address problems or concerns, and operating from the position of respect for residents. As a corporate lawyer and comptroller, she said, she has key skills for the position.

In her words: “I am committed to fair and equitable property assessments, considerate customer service and putting an end to sloppy assessments that waste our tax dollars.”