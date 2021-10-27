Donald A. Shwonik Sr. of Calverton passed away peacefully Oct. 4, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. God mercifully ended his suffering on his birthday; he was 72.

He was born to Claude and Catherine (Palembas) Shwonik on Oct. 4, 1949, in Southampton.

He worked as a farmer with his family-owned Shwonik Farms. He later was employed as a screener for Photocircuits (AMP). When they closed, he worked in various machine shops in Bellport, Riverhead and Calverton. His last job before retirement was at Michael Reilly Wood Working. After retiring he helped his son, Donald Jr., landscape.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan (née Guyder); his two children, Donald A. Shwonik Jr. of Shoreham and Melissa H. Shwonik of Wading River; grandson Lucas Shwonik of Miller Place; and step-grandchild Jacob Stengel of Miller Place. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Brace of Flanders, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Florence Burgess, Marion O’Connor and Katherine Lucas and his brother, Claude F. Shwonik.

The family received visitors at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A loving spiritual Mass was held Oct. 7 at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, with Father Frank Schneider officiating. Interment followed at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

Thank you to Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Horne and staff; Father Frank Schneider and staff at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church; the staff at St. Isidore R.C. Church; and all who attended and all who supported us at this difficult time. Thank you very much. It’s greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048 (631-288-8400).

This is a paid notice.