Where to vote in Riverhead

Early voting began Saturday and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 31. Ballots can be cast at the Riverhead Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue or any other location in Suffolk County. For more details, click here.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, Riverhead area polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

• Election Districts 6 and 9: American Legion Post 273, Hubbard Avenue

• ED 4: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead

• EDs 8 and 16: George Young Community Center, South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport

• ED 11: Glenwood Village recreation center, 1661 Route 58

• EDs 12 and 22: John Wesley Village community building, 1 Aldersgate

• EDs 14 and 19: Riley Avenue Elementary School, Calverton

• ED 3: Riverhead Free Library, Court Street

• EDs 2 and 5: Riverhead Fire Department headquarters, Roanoke Avenue

• EDs 7, 13 and 21: Town Senior Center, Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue

• EDs 1, 10, 17, 18: St. John the Baptist Church, North Country Road, Wading River

• EDs 15 and 20: Wading River Congregational Church, North Country Road, Wading River

In the Flanders and Riverside areas of Southampton Town, polling will take place at the Flanders firehouse for Election Districts 12 and 38.

Find a polling location by searching database here.