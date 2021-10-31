Music video released for Carter Rubin’s first single, ‘Horoscope’

“Horoscope” by Carter Rubin is now streaming. (Credit: YouTube/Screenshot)

Carter Rubin, the Shoreham teen who won Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice,” unveiled his first original single since the show ended last December.

The song, titled “Horoscope,” is available on all streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The music video for “Horoscope” officially went live last Friday evening and has surpassed 6,000 views on YouTube. The song was produced with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records and the video was directed by Blythe Thomas.

Gwen Stefani, Carter’s coach on “The Voice” tweeted a congratulations to Carter after the video went live.

I am SO proud of @carterjrubin for releasing his new song AND video #horosope!! Go check it out! Sending you love Carter 🥰 gx #forevercoachhttps://t.co/QZEuK6iNZS pic.twitter.com/xFqAuab2V6 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 22, 2021

See the new music video below and read more about Carter in this profile earlier this summer.