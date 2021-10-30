Fourth person charged in connection with Oct. 6 robbery downtown

A fourth person was arrested Friday as the result of a continued investigation into an Oct. 6 robbery at the apartments on the corner of East Main Street and Howell Avenue, Riverhead Town Police said.

Cecilia Grayson, 37, of Riverhead,was charged Friday with one count each of second and third-degree robbery. Ms. Grayson was processed, arraigned and subsequently remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Jason M. Williams, Kristin M. Blevins and Tyler J. Sypher-Burgess were all previously charged with second-degree robbery in connection with the incident. Mr. Sypher-Burgess was also charged with strangulation and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

Riverhead police responded to Howell Avenue at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday to check on a report of a robbery and were told by a male victim that two males beat him up and stole money from him.

Officers who responded to assist located two subjects a short distance from Howell Avenue and East Main Street and detained them. Town detectives also arrived at the scene to further the investigation, leading to the two more arrests.