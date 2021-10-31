Bridge in Riverhead to be named in memory of fallen State Trooper, governor announces

Trooper Thomas Consorte. (Credit: New York State Police)

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday signed into law legislation that designates a portion of the Route 25 bridge at the Long Island Expressway as the “Trooper Thomas J. Consorte Memorial Bridge.”

“Our troopers dedicate their life to keeping New Yorkers safe, and we all owe a debt of gratitude to Thomas J. Consorte for his heroism and sacrifice,” Ms. Hochul said. “This legislation pays tribute to a heroic New Yorker by ensuring his legacy lives on for generations to come.”

Trooper Consorte, who was from Port Jefferson and a graduate of Comsewogue High School, died on duty on Nov. 23, 1987 at the age of 24. He was struck and killed in Riverhead by a vehicle as he was preparing to mark the scene of an accident that his patrol car was involved in. A vehicle struck him from behind as he was taking flares from the trunk of his patrol car.

He was in his second year of service as a trooper.

In 1986, Trooper Consorte’s actions led to the arrest of a man who shot a Suffolk County police officer, according to Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Baiting Hollow), who sponsored the bill for Trooper Consorte.

Ms. Giglio said she has been working with the State Troopers to name 16 locations throughout Long Island where Troopers where killed in action in the past 100 years.

“I’ve been working on it for the past two years, getting bills in, and working across party lines,” she said. “We want to get these adopted by end of next year.”

The road and bridge renamings will only apply to state police and state roads, Ms. Giglio said.

A sign in memorial of Trooper Consorte is already on County Route 105 where the crash occurred.

“The renaming of the Route 25 Long Island Expressway overpass in honor of Trooper Thomas J. Consorte is a fitting tribute to the life and career of a promising young Trooper who died in the line of duty while serving his community,” said State Senator Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk).

“Trooper Thomas J. Consorte will never ever be forgotten,” said First Sgt. Thomas Webb of Troop D. “Thank you for your service to the State of New York, and your dedication and devotion to serving your community.”