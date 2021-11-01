Bridge in Riverhead to be named in memory of fallen Trooper, Riverhead Planning Board chairman retiring
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 1:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Bridge in Riverhead to be named in memory of fallen State Trooper, governor announces
Riverhead Planning Board chairman Stan Carey to step down next month
Music video released for Carter Rubin’s first single, ‘Horoscope’
Column: In a bayman’s death is a lesson
Fourth person charged in connection with Oct. 6 robbery downtown
Football: Riverhead scores win to get in playoffs as Funn runs for 2 TDs, 153 yards
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Under new agreement, $175,000 waterfront Greenport condos must sell to first-time homebuyers
Southold exploring another former bank building to address space needs
Boys Soccer: After scoreless draw, Tuckers fall in penalty kicks of Class B final
Boys Soccer: Seeking a three-peat, Southold falls in Class C finals against Pierson/Bridgehampton
Local Girl Scout Troop honors late grandmother at Peconic Landing
NORTHFORKER
Ten things to do on the North Fork this November
Orient’s mystery manor airs long-buried secrets
Dream Day: A ferry ride to historic Shelter Island
In the Attic Too moving to new retail spot in Mattituck
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Downs Farm Preserve
What’s for sale on the North Fork with a heated pool
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.