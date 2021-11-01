Riverhead resident Donald J. Robinson died Oct. 28, 2021, in New York City. He was 89.

Born Oct. 1, 1932, in Riverhead, he was the son of Harold and Katherine (King) Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was a 1950 graduate of Riverhead High School and served with the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956.He was a captain with Riverhead Police Department, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist parish in Riverhead, the Riverhead Moose and Elks lodges, the Suffolk County Police Association, Riverhead Police Benevolent Association and Riverhead Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He enjoyed golfing and softball.

Predeceased by his wife, Elaine (née Negri), he is survived by his children, James, of Maryland, John, of Florida, and Jeannie, of Riverhead; three grandchildren, Haley, Lauren and Michael; and one great-grandchild, Isabella.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Riverhead Meals on Wheels program.

