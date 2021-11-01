Cops: Two men robbed of cash Sunday night

Two people were reportedly robbed of cash in Grangebel Park Sunday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

A patrol officer on East Main Street was flagged down by two men at 9:39 p.m. and reported the robbery. The victims told police that two suspects, described as Black men who were wearing hooded sweatshirts, robbed them of cash. One victim lost $180 and the other victim lost approximately $300, police said.

The New York State Police K-9 unit responded to assist in a search of the area but no suspects were located. Police did not disclose a more detailed description of the suspects. No weapons were displayed during the robbery and there were no injuries.

Riverhead detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.