Frederick Miles Sr.

Frederick Mack Miles was born on April 26, 1942, to the Rev. Clarence Miles and Pearl Brown Miles in Powhatan, Va. He was the sixth of nine children. Frederick entered eternal rest on Oct. 2, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Frederick came to New York with his parents in 1944. He was educated at the Northville School on Sound Avenue.

At an early age, Frederick accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized by the Rev. Burton at First Baptist Church of Cutchogue. Frederick worshiped at First Baptist Church of Cutchogue and in later years attended Emmanuel Baptist Church of Riverhead, under the leadership of the Rev. Oliver Miles, where Frederick was elevated to the position of elder.

On Aug. 8, 1964, he was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Frederica Mayo, by the Rev. Theodore Hubbard. From this union, they were blessed with six children.

Frederick was employed in various jobs, including at a duck processing plant and at Hills Distribution Center. He retired from the New York State Department of Transportation in 2006.

Frederick was also known as Mack, Friendly Fred and Boogie. He was a devoted parent, also having raised several grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed tending to his yard and maintaining his garden. He was incredibly talented when it came to hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes. His favorite baseball teams were the L.A. Dodgers and the N.Y. Mets. Frederick played on several town softball teams, including Pump­house, Blue Bird Aces and Tyree Lodge.

Frederick was predeceased by his sister Margaret Gordon (Joe) of Virginia; brothers Abraham (Geneva) of Virginia and Clarence Miles (Nancy) of Riverhead; and two sisters-in-law, Brenda and Sheila Miles (Roland) of Riverhead.

Frederick is survived by his loving wife, Frederica, of Riverhead; his children, Darryl Miles (Carlene) of Georgia, Darlene Brown (Clayton) of Georgia, Frederica Miles (Willie) of Riverhead, Valerie Murray (Robert) of Riverhead, Frederick Miles Jr. (Tracey) of Riverhead and Anthony Miles of Mastic. He also leaves to mourn a son, Curtis Edwards (Victoria) of Mastic; his siblings Jesse Miles (Ruth) of Riverhead, Charlie Miles (Catherine) of Riverhead, Walter Miles (Mary) of Riverhead, the Rev. Oliver Miles (First Lady Mary) of North Carolina and Deacon Roland Miles. He leaves 32 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two special godchildren, Judy Miles of Mastic and Barry Miles of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

This is a paid notice.