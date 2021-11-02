Mary Martha Punda of Hanford, Calif., formerly of Riverhead, N.Y., died Oct. 26, 2021. She was 93.

She was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Peconic, N.Y., to Joseph and Victoria (Paluska) Krukowski.

She worked at Henry Perkins Hotel as a server and Riverhead Moose Lodge as a bartender. She was a member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge and Ladies Auxiliary of Riverhead Fire Department.

Predeceased by her husband, Stephen, and sons Stephen Jr. and David, she is survived by her sons Joseph, of Hanford, Calif., Thomas (Laurie), of Hubert, N.C., and daughter-in-law Denise of Massachusetts, as well as six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.