Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 4, 2021

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• O’Shea, G & J Trust to Kavaliauskas, Natalia, 212 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-30), (R), $475,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Stahl, M, Trust to Ficarra, Janet, 22 Golden Spruce Dr (600-81.1-1-47), (R), $580,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• O’Malley, A, to Culmone, Vincent, 18450 CR 48 (1000-96-4-4.2), (R), $515,000

• 105 Bittersweet LLC to Klein, Jeremy, 105 Bittersweet Ln (1000-104-2-3.2), (R), $1,335,000

• Cifarelli, R, to Pappas, 6520 Skunk Ln (1000-104-5-4.1), (R), $710,000

• Allegue, N, to Currier, Lan, 285 Alvahs Ln (1000-109-1-32), (R), $594,500

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Fishers Island Weather to Zambernie Group LLC, 2183 Windshield Dr (1000-2-1-8.2), (R), $2,500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Huke, L, to 55 Huntington Lane LLC, 55 Huntington Ln (900-146-1-14.6), (R), $745,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Martinolich, M & I, to Wyandanch Real Estate Corp, 520 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-3-10), (V), $395,000

• Oldenburg, J & L, to Pollock, Robert, 215 Sixth Av & 1000-42-1-28 (1001-4-4-2), (R), $915,000

• Bryant & Wesen-Bryant to Rudder, Melissa, 318 Sixth St (1001-6-7-4), (R), $725,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Gallagher Trust to Voightsberger, Lawrence, 12 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.1-2-12), (R), $719,000

• Power, E, to Mudbitz LLC, 8 N Railroad Ave (600-68-4-12), (R), $290,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Liardi Jr, L, to Pennacchia, Andrew, 575 Delmar Dr (1000-128-3-4), (V), $330,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Eilers, C, & Family Trust to Morrison, Jason & Anne & Marvin & Rivka, 2650 Reeve Rd (1000-100-1-9), (R), $749,000

• Signature Five Loan Tr to Richard 2012 Trust, Johanna, 4500 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-77), (V), $175,000

• Levy, D, to Bruno, Joseph, 5765 Bergen Ave (1000-113-2-14), (R), $1,195,000

• Agarabi Revoc Trust to Strong’s Marine Inlet LLC, 2655 Wickham Ave (1000-139-2-5), (R), $1,900,000

• Li, X, to Grattan, Leslis, 2000 Pike St (1000-140-3-21), (R), $639,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Smith, J, Trust to Patel, Disha, 41 Wake-Robin Ln (600-45-6-1), (R), $618,000

• Cotugno, G, to 207 Main Street LLC, 9 Patti Ln (600-64-3-3), (R), $550,000

• Spataro, M, by Ref to 2356 Madison LLC, 22 Merritts Pond Rd (600-102-4-17), (R), $409,000

• Knaub, D, Trust to Carty, Willa, 10 Blackberry Commons (600-109.1-1-10), (R), $299,000

• Rapam Realty LLC to Yakaboski, George, 818 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-24), (R), $437,200

• Longo, P, to Pina, Julio, 233 Fishel Ave (600-127-3-25), (R), $390,000

• Sanders, E, to Ochoa, Luis, 326 Howell Ave (600-127-5-3), (R), $460,000

• PB Riverhead LLC to HREA 65 E Main St, LLC, 65 E Main St (600-128-6-76.1), (C), $1,500,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Kaufman, M, to Conrad, Kenneth, 24 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-20), (R), $1,350,000

• 165 North Ferry LLC to Murphy, Scott, 7 Grand Ave (700-5-5-21), (R), $750,000

• Eicke, M, to White Oak Estates LLC, 19 N Ferry Rd (700-15-3-93), (R), $810,000

• McGuire, M, Trust to Mehtani, kShaun, 9 Willow Pond Ln (700-19-2-112), (V), $580,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Weber, J & J, to Whelan-Martino Real Estate, Development LLC, 590 Budds Pond Rd (1000-56-5-17), (R), $780,000

• Clancy, E & M Trust to Kiernan Jr, Bernard, 1150 Blue Marlin Dr (1000-57-1-33), (R), $1,500,000

• Theoharides, C, Trust to Bender 1996 Trust, Helen, 803 Maple Ln (1000-64-1-30.1), (R), $1,750,000

• Carbone, M & E, to Burton, James, 1580,1330&1380 N Bayview (1000-70-12-34), (R), $2,075,000

• McGinnis Living Trust to Ratner, Sanford, 490 Windy Pt Ln (1000-78-6-11), (R), $675,000

• Jackson, C & K, to Lamande, Jeremy, 480 N Bayview Road Ext (1000-78-9-41), (R), $825,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kelly Development Co to Caesar General Contractors, Cliff Rd West (600-26-1-35.2), (V), $152,000

• Herzog, D, Revoc Trust to Nofi, Gregory, 62 Lewin Dr (600-27-1-4), (R), $865,000

• Stadnicki, S, Trust to Amy, David, 129 Creek Rd (600-29-2-23), (R), $307,000

• Dalton Studios LLC to Velasquez, Mynor, 6 10th St (600-33-3-49), (R), $430,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)