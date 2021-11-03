LIVE: Riverhead Town election results; polls close at 9 p.m.

Polls closed at 9 p.m. in Riverhead Town.

Polls have now closed in Riverhead Town as the results begin to be counted in town races for supervisor, council and highway superintendent, among a handful of others.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is also running for reelection along with County Legislator Al Krupski.

News-Review reporters will be present at both the town Republican and Democratic gatherings and will provide live results and reactions as polling places begin to report the numbers.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

Update: 9:01 p.m.

Incumbent Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, the Republican, is seeking reelection against Councilwoman Catherine Kent, the Democrat. Ms. Kent was elected to the Town Board in 2017 and opted to run for supervisor this year, thus opening a seat for a new council person. There are now four council candidates seeking two seats. None of the current council candidates have been elected before. Ken Rothwell was appointed to the Town Board to replace the vacant seat that Jodi Giglio held prior to her election to the state Assembly.

In 2019, Ms. Aguiar ousted the incumbent, Laura Jens-Smith, securing just over 54% of the vote. She won by a margin of 707 votes.

If Ms. Kent were to win, it would be the third straight supervisor election in Riverhead that the incumbent lost, a trend Ms. Aguiar is hoping to break by winning a second two-year term. Sean Walter, who’s now a town justice, last won reelection as supervisor in Riverhead in 2015.