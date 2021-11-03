The family of Dennis Fagan, formerly of Jamesport, is sad to announce his passing on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the age of 67.

Dennis was born in Queens on Sept. 27, 1954, to Harold “Harry” Fagan and Esther Rabau — the sixth born of their eight children.

The family moved east to their home in Flanders in 1963, when Dennis was 9 years old. He received his diploma from Riverhead High School as part of the class of 1973.

Continuing in the family’s tradition of public service, Dennis went on to join Riverhead Police Department and graduated from the Suffolk County Police Academy in 1982. He served the Riverhead community for over 20 years before retiring in 2003 with the rank of detective sergeant.

Between his retirement and his passing, Dennis experienced a series of medical setbacks, but he fought back repeatedly to gain many more years of memories with his loved ones.

More than anything, he enjoyed spending time on the water and he was always excited to take family and friends out for a day on his boat. Ever the joker, he didn’t let the advent of caller ID ruin his attempts to trick you with strange voices at the beginning of his phone calls.

He is survived by his wife, Mona; sons, Dennis, Kevin, Joseph and Jamie, and stepchildren, Heather, Jason and Dylan; and grandchildren, Kai, Kylie, Justin and Sofia; along with his sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Sharon.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Coleen, Patricia and Karen; and brother, Michael.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A celebration of life will follow at the Riverhead Moose Lodge from 1 to 5 p.m.

This is a paid notice.