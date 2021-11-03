Dorothy S. Lederle, residing at The Villa in Westhampton, formerly residing at Foxwood Village in Riverhead, peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, surrounded by her friends. She was 97 years old.

She was born May 2, 1924, to Elizabeth (Gallagher) and Charles George Dosch in Brooklyn, N.Y., and baptized in the Bushwick Avenue Central M.E. Church in Brooklyn.

She married Frederick A. Lederle, a design engineer for Lockheed Corp. They moved to Foxwood Village in 1985 and Frederick died Dec. 24, 1989. Dorothy lived at Foxwood Village until 2018, when she moved to The Villa in Westhampton.

She is survived by her late husband’s nieces, Karen Holmes of Roswell, Ga., and Cornelia Holmes of Greenville, N.Y.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800-822-6344).

