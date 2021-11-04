The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 4:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead to bring back nine-period school day

Town Board to set hearing on five-story building

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town considers more stringent permit requirements after Showtime filmed in New Suffolk

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this first weekend in November

A tasting flight for pie lovers who just can’t decide

WEATHER

Expect to see some areas of patchy frost this morning before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high temperature near 53 degrees and the low tonight will be around 38.