Police Blotters: Flanders man charged with DWI following crash

Southampton Town police arrested a 25-year-old Flanders man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash last Wednesday.

Luis Avilagutierrez failed to yield the right of way while pulling onto a roadway in Flanders, according to an incident report, causing another vehicle to strike the front of his car. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Avilagutierrez was charged with DWI, failing to yield the right of way when entering a roadway and driving without a license.

• Julio Ichajnij, 42, of Riverhead was arrested for DWI last Thursday after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Peconic Avenue in Riverside.

Mr. Ichajnij was pointed out by another driver once police arrived at the scene, and he tested poorly on field sobriety tests.

• A police patrol noticed new graffiti on the east side of an abandoned Getty gas station on Flanders Road in Riverside on Friday. No suspects or witnesses were found in the area.

• Multiple off-road vehicles were reported stolen from a locked storage container on Edwards Avenue Monday morning, according to Riverhead Town police, who are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police did not indicate the value of the stolen off-road vehicles. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person stole $1,800 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets Saturday night, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A woman stole about $500 worth of merchandise from the Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 58 Sunday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Jerome Trent, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief last Thursday night on Lewis Street in Riverhead, Additional information was not available.

• Marcos Chamale-Sury, 42, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night at the Shell station on Route 58, according to police.

• A well-drilling truck was found unsecured and running in a yard off Burman Boulevard just after midnight last Tuesday. The vehicle was secured and a message was left for the owner, according to police.

• An unspecified amount of electrical wiring was reported stolen from Lowe’s on Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. A Craftsman trimmer also was reported stolen from Lowe’s at about the same time. Police did not give an estimate of the value of the stolen items.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.