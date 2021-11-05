Daily Update: Police officer makes history as first female lieutenant
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 5:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead officer becomes first female lieutenant in department’s history
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town budget will pierce the tax cap
Bob Hanlon—‘A modern-day Ben Franklin’—remembered for his love of learning, community
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the weekend of Nov. 6
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to get down to freezing tonight.
For the weekend, expect sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.