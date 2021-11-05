Elizabeth Sandra Crayton of Riverhead died Nov. 3, 2021. She was 61.

She is survived by her children Kimberly Kasprzyk-Balcerak, Joseph Kasprzyk and Harold Kasprzyk; her mother, Elinor Crayton; her partner of 13 years, George Schilpp; her sisters, Renee Catena, Cynthia Bosselman and Evelyn “Pinky” Klentzin; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Harold Crayton; her son John Kasprzyk and her grandson Nico Kasprzyk.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home in Hampton Bays. A prayer service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays.