Riverhead police investigating shots fired at River Pointe

Riverhead police, investigating reports of shots fired at the River Pointe apartment complex downtown, found a vehicle had been shot up Friday night, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot on the west side of the complex, according to a press release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have information is asked to call the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.