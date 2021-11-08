Frances W. Reichert of Southold, formerly of Pelham Manor, N.Y., died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 87.

She was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Bronxville, N.Y., to Susie (Williams) and Adrian Waterbury.

She married John J. Reichert in 1952 and together they had eight children. She was a longtime volunteer with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her son William, son-in-law Frank and brother-in-law Robert, Ms. Reichert is survived by her husband; children James (AnnMarie), of Wilmington, N.C., Virginia, also of Wilmington, Philip, of Southold, Christopher (Claudia), of Florida, Elizabeth (David), of Putnam Valley, N.Y., Cynthia (Brian), of Lynbrook and Ann, of Southold; grandchildren Matthew, Alison, Kylie, Andrew, Christine, James, Elizabeth, Jacob, Samuel, Colleen, Charles and Timothy; great-grandchildren Avery, Noah, Thea, Zander, James and Brody; and her sister, Virginia, of Florida.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the DeFriest-Grattan Chapel, Father Peter Garry officiating. Ms. Reichert will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.

This is a paid notice.