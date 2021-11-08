Cops: Driver trapped in overturned vehicle dies in fiery crash on Sound Avenue

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A pickup driver died Monday morning in a fiery crash on Sound Avenue when the vehicle towing an enclosed trailer overturned, trapping the driver, according to Riverhead Town police.

A passenger managed to escape before the vehicle caught fire, police said.

Police identified the driver as Salvatore Pinello (age and hamlet were not provided). He was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police were notified of the crash shortly after 9 a.m. on Sound Avenue approximately 1/4-mile west of Park Road. The 2000 Chevrolet pickup was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire. The passenger, identified as Salvatore Martino, escaped.

Riverhead detectives and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team began an investigation along with assistance from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Emergency Services Division.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

A portion of Sound Avenue near the crash was closed for several hours during the investigation.