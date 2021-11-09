Police ID man killed in Sound Avenue crash, Lease signed for vacant Walmart building
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 9:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Driver trapped in overturned vehicle dies in fiery crash on Sound Avenue
Riverhead Police Department to receive increase in funding in proposed 2022 budget; public hearing draws no comment
Restaurant Depot announces plan to open at former Walmart site in Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
With comprehensive plan ready, town may bring in consultant to help with zoning and land use
Town to host forum on making Southold more bicycle friendly
NORTHFORKER
Miloski’s Poultry Farm celebrates its 75th anniversary
North Fork Dream Home: Mediterranean Mansion in East Marion
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.