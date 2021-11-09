Police ID man killed in Sound Avenue crash, Lease signed for vacant Walmart building

An inside look at the former Walmart space, which will now be used for a Restaurant Depot. (Courtesy of Philips International)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 9:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Driver trapped in overturned vehicle dies in fiery crash on Sound Avenue

Riverhead Police Department to receive increase in funding in proposed 2022 budget; public hearing draws no comment

Restaurant Depot announces plan to open at former Walmart site in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

With comprehensive plan ready, town may bring in consultant to help with zoning and land use

Town to host forum on making Southold more bicycle friendly

NORTHFORKER

Miloski’s Poultry Farm celebrates its 75th anniversary

North Fork Dream Home: Mediterranean Mansion in East Marion

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.