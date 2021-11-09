Cops: Woman injured in box cutter attack at motel

A Wading River woman allegedly used box cutters to cut another woman across the face and neck Tuesday morning and had to be subdued with a stun gun by a responding Riverhead Town police officer.

Police arrested Janora Vanliew, 40, at the Wading River Motel at 5890 Middle Country Road after she allegedly cut a 39-year-old Wading River woman and then threatened a 27-year-old man.

Police said the suspect and victims were residents of Wading River Development, LLC, which is the owner of the motel. The incident occurred at about 7 a.m.

Police said Ms. Vanliew also “menaced” a man with the box cutters and that she was still in possession of the box cutters when officers arrived. She allegedly ignored the officer’s commands and was subjected to the stun gun.

The injured victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by members of the Wading River Ambulance for emergency surgery, police said. Ms. Vanliew was also taken to PBMC my members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was treated and released.

Police have charged Ms. Vanliew with first-and second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

She was arraigned and held on $25,000 bail, according to police.