Cops: Parking lot fight leads to stabbing; woman suffers ‘extensive stab wounds’

A fight between two women in the 7-Eleven parking lot on West Main Street Wednesday escalated to a stabbing that left a victim with lacerations to her lung and spleen, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police arrested Elease Jackson, 29, of Riverhead and charged her with second-degree assault, a felony, as well as fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Police received a 911 call about the fight and found a 31-year-old Riverhead woman had suffered “extensive stab wounds.” Police said the suspect and victim know each other and the attack was not random.

The victim was transported by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to a local hospital for emergency surgery. Police said the victim is out of surgery as of Wednesday afternoon and in stable condition. She suffered additional non-life threatening lacerations as well during the fight.

It was the second incident in as many days in Riverhead Town. Police arrested a woman Tuesday for an incident where a victim was stabbed with box cutters in Wading River, requiring surgery.

Riverhead detectives responded Wednesday to process the scene and begin an investigation, police said.

Police said Ms. Jackson is awaiting arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.