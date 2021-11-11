Honoring heroes on Veterans Day, Woman charged with assault following stabbing

A sign installed earlier this year at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton honors Riverhead natives killed in Vietnam. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 11:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Honoring the sacrifice of fallen veterans from Vietnam

Cops: Parking lot fight leads to stabbing; woman suffers ‘extensive stab wounds’

Calverton man, a Bloods gang member, facing life in prison after murder conviction

Police: Carbon monoxide poisoning may have caused death of Flanders man

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Column: With a Vietnam-era helicopter, they made history

Southold Town absentee ballots to be counted Monday

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Nov. 12

Hidden North Fork: Travel through time at the Jedediah Hawkins Inn speakeasy

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move into the area overnight with some rain expected into Friday morning. The low tonight will be around 55.