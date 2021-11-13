Blotters: East Hampton man arrested following disturbance in Riverside

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southampton Town police arrested an East Hampton man last Tuesday for false personation after he reportedly caused a disturbance in Riverside.

According to an incident report, a woman called police after witnessing Sergio Salazar Dominguez, 39, behaving frantically while on the phone in a private parking lot. He then walked to a store across the street, leaving two backpacks and a red jacket in bushes by a mailbox.

He claimed ownership of the belongings when police arrived, identifying himself as Walter Ramirez Escobar. A search discovered two glass crack pipes and tagged jewelry and electronics. A police report notes he gave “inconsistent pedigree information” to the reporting officer.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where a name check revealed an active warrant out of Suffolk County. Mr. Salazar Dominguez has been charged with false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Hampton Bays last Tuesday.

Zenaido Estrada Vasquez was pulled over after he failed to move into an adjacent lane while passing a police vehicle with its emergency lights on.

He’s been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with an emergency vehicle and driving without a license. He was released on uniform traffic tickets.

• Riverhead Town police charged Fortino De La Cruz, age and address unavailable, with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on Main Road in Aquebogue early Sunday, according to police.

• Two women stole $748 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store at Tanger Outlets Friday night and then fled in a black, four-door sedan, according to Riverhead Town police. Shortly afterward, two women stole $1,225 worth of Nike Jordan women’s sneakers and fled in a black four-door sedan, according to police.

• Two women stole a men’s blue winter jacket from the Moose Knuckles store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday, according to police, who said the jacket was valued at $805. The suspects fled on foot, heading south in the parking lot, police said.

• Two women were seen stealing two full bags of merchandise from the Bloomingdale’s store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday. Police did not have an estimate on the value of the stolen items.

• Kenneth Monroy-Folgar, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Monday night on Sweezey Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.