Police investigating series of paintball gun incidents after young bicyclist struck in eye

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a series of incidents involving a group of four or five likely teenagers firing paintball guns at homes, vehicles and even young bicyclists.

One boy on a bicycle was struck in the eye with a paintball Thursday and had to be transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, police said. Multiple other kids were also struck with the paintballs as they were riding.

Police received multiple calls between 5:45 and 6 p.m. Thursday of incidents on Oakland Drive North near Doctors Path down to Route 58, East Main Street and Riverside Drive.

A similar incident occurred late Wednesday night in Wading River. Police received calls just before midnight of paintballs being shot at vehicles and a residence in the Deer Run area. Another call came at 9:48 a.m. Thursday of paintballs being shot at a residence in the Rabbit Run area of Riverhead.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects, who were in a black Honda that may have been a Civic or Accord model in the Riverhead incidents. A white Honda sedan was also used in the Wading River incident.

Anyone with information can call 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.