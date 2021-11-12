Riverhead resident Mary Giammarinaro died Nov. 11, 2021, at her home. She was 85.

Born Sept. 5, 1936, in Bay Shore, she was the daughter of James and Helen (Reeves) Anest. She was a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, she is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Steven) Harmin and Angelina Giammarinaro; her grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Lori, Maxine, Alexandria and Brittany; her great-grandchildren, Trevor, Andrew, Wyatt, Mason and Iris; her brother, Nicholas Anest; and sister, Lorie Geipel.

Cremation was private. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

