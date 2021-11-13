Storm causes power outages in Riverhead

Outages reported across Riverhead Town Saturday night. (Credit: PSEG Long Island)

Update (6:30 p.m.): About 240 customers were without power in Riverhead Town following the storm that resulted in a brief Tornado Warning, according to PSEG Long Island.

The majority of outages were in an area between Route 58 and West Main Street, according to the PSEG Outage map. The estimated restoration is 12:15 a.m. The storm caused more than 300 outages across the region, leaving nearly 12,000 customers without power.

The National Weather Service reported at 5:30 p.m. that the severe weather had ended across the region.

Original Story: A fast-moving storm sweeping across Long Island resulted in a Tornado Warning from the National Weather Service for areas of Riverhead, Calverton and Flanders.

The warning issued just before 4 p.m. lasts through 4:30 p.m. Hail of a quarter sized is possible.

According to the warning, “flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Residents are advised to “move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” according to the NWS warning.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Similar warnings had been issued earlier for areas on the south shore from Bay Shore to Shirley.