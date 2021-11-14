Police searching for two women who stabbed 7-Eleven employee

A man working at the 7-Eleven in the Peconic Plaza was assaulted by two women late Saturday night. (Credit: Google Maps)

Riverhead Town police are searching for two women who reportedly stabbed a man working at the 7-Eleven located near the Department of Motor Vehicles late Saturday night.

Two officers were called to the convenience store after receiving a report of an assault around 11:33 p.m., according to police.

Officials said the male employee was confronted by two female suspects who punched him in the face and head before stabbing him in the leg.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the man to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to a police press release.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.