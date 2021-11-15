Police search for two women who stabbed 7-Eleven employee, Storm causes power outages

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 15:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police searching for two women who stabbed 7-Eleven employee

Storm causes power outages in Riverhead

Sportsman’s Kennels, Puppy Experience file lawsuits over Riverhead’s new ‘puppy mill’ law

Ethan Greenidge, Riverhead CAP team up to bring school supplies to Phillips Avenue students

In posthumous book, Judge Thomas Stark recounts the Amityville Horror and other infamous Long Island crimes

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Storm leaves thousands without power

Firefighters respond to house fire in Greenport, no injuries reported

Parapsychology library in Greenport looks for a new home

Farmer, former coach Tom McGunnigle’s passions included family, competition

Girls Volleyball: LI champ Tuckers punch ticket to Glens Falls

NORTHFORKER

The puzzle of pinot noir, the North Fork’s oldest varietal

The Map: Nine stops to make when preparing your North Fork Thanksgiving menu

Shop Local: Nicolette’s for the Home can help you get Thanksgiving ready

One Minute on the North Fork: Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of rain today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.