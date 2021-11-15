Police search for two women who stabbed 7-Eleven employee, Storm causes power outages
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 15:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police searching for two women who stabbed 7-Eleven employee
Storm causes power outages in Riverhead
Sportsman’s Kennels, Puppy Experience file lawsuits over Riverhead’s new ‘puppy mill’ law
Ethan Greenidge, Riverhead CAP team up to bring school supplies to Phillips Avenue students
In posthumous book, Judge Thomas Stark recounts the Amityville Horror and other infamous Long Island crimes
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Storm leaves thousands without power
Firefighters respond to house fire in Greenport, no injuries reported
Parapsychology library in Greenport looks for a new home
Farmer, former coach Tom McGunnigle’s passions included family, competition
Girls Volleyball: LI champ Tuckers punch ticket to Glens Falls
NORTHFORKER
The puzzle of pinot noir, the North Fork’s oldest varietal
The Map: Nine stops to make when preparing your North Fork Thanksgiving menu
Shop Local: Nicolette’s for the Home can help you get Thanksgiving ready
One Minute on the North Fork: Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance of rain today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.