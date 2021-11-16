Riverhead may add alternative high school program, Flanders man remembered for unbreakable spirit

Victor Irizarry, 30, of Flanders. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 16:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Alternative high school program at Riverhead could begin with as many as 70 students

Flanders man, 30, who overcame many obstacles remembered for positive, uplifting spirit

Riverhead Raceway: Long shot Fortin takes his shot, wins Islip 300

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold’s Brendan Duffy plans to play baseball for Oneonta State

NORTHFORKER

Five North Fork craft beers to get excited about this holiday season

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38.