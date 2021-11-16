Marcus H. Burden of Mattituck died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was 68 years old.

Marcus was born Jan. 18, 1953, in Greenport to Lucinda (Wallace) and Henry W. Burden. After high school, he decided to remain a lifelong North Fork resident.

Marcus worked as a service manager for GNS Water in Mattituck for 25 years. He was also a life member of the Mattituck Gun Club. He was a firearms safety instructor and bowhunter instructor, certified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Predeceased by his son, Michael E. Burden, and sister Sandra Hands, Marcus is survived by his son Bradley Burden; stepson David Wilburn Jr.; brother Howard Burden of Florida; sister Linda Thomas of Virginia; and two grandchildren, Jessica Wilburn and Hunter Burden.

The family has chosen to remember Marcus’ life privately at this time. A funeral service will be planned for the spring.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.