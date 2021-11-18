Thomas P. Horan

Thomas P. Horan of Southold died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. He was 89 years old.

Thomas was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Bronx, N.Y., to Alice (Gibbons) and Thomas J. Horan. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Christine A. Meehan, in Bronx and together they had six children. He worked as a police officer with the New York City Police Department for 25 years. Prior to moving to Southold six years ago, he lived in Brentwood, N.Y.,. and Charlottesville, Va.

Predeceased by his daughter Eileen Horan and brother John “Jack” Horan, Thomas is survived by his wife, Christine; children, Anne Horan (Guy Lamolinara) of Alexandria, Va., Thomas Horan of Annapolis, Md., Noreen Tusa (Joseph) of Mattituck, N.Y., Stephan Horan (Stephanie) of Brookeville, Md., and Christine Horan of Washington, D.C.; and grandchildren, Declan Horan, Colin Horan, Andrew Tusa and Dominic Tusa.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Bread for the Poor, c/o St. Francis Breadline, 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY 10001-3202 or Sisters of Charity Center, c/o Development Office, 6301 Riverside Ave., Bronx, NY 10471.

