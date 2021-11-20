Blotters: Coram man arrested following attempted robbery in Wading River

An attempted robbery led to the arrest of a Coram man in Wading River Friday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. that night, police received a call of an attempted robbery at the Speedway Gas station on Route 25A in Wading River.

Officers determined that a man entered the store and demanded money.

New York State Police assisted in the investigation with a K-9 unit; assistance from Riverhead detectives was also requested.

It was determined that the suspect demanded cash from an employee and removed an item without paying. A canvass of the area was conducted and a suspect was located a short distance away, police said.

John Marchese, 30, of Coram was arrested and charged with petit larceny and third-degree attempted robbery, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail.

Mr. Marchese was processed and released on an appearance ticket for future court action, police said.

• A woman stole $94 worth of merchandise from Ulta on Route 58 last Wednesday afternoon and fled in a car, according to police.

• A Wading River woman told police Sunday night that someone had used her personal information to open a Charles Schwab account and credit card.

The case has been turned over to the detective division, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Erick Cifuentes, 40, was pulled over in Riverside for failing to maintain his lane. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and held. His vehicle was impounded due to a prior DWI conviction, according to an incident report.

Mr. Cifuentes has been charged with a DWI, moving from lane unsafely and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

• Jorge Munozescobar, 27, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday after a police officer observed him driving with a broken headlight in Riverside.

A DMV check showed his vehicle registration had been suspended in 2020 due to an insurance lapse. He was issued uniform traffic tickets and released in the field.

Mr. Munozescobar has been charged with driving with suspended registration and an equipment violation.

• A 30-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for stealing property with value exceeding $3,000 last Thursday.

Wilfin Pazoscruz was arrested in Quogue following an investigation into criminal mischief, according to an incident report. He’s been charged with third-degree grand larceny.

• Francisco Matute, 39, of Riverhead was arrested last Wednesday for driving without a license.

Mr. Matute was pulled over in Riverside for driving with a broken headlight. A DMV check showed he does not have a New York driver’s license. He’s been charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and equipment and motor vehicle license violations.

• Lorenzo Ajcuc, 55, of Riverhead was charged with public urination after an officer observed him urinating while lying in front of a church building in Hampton Bays last Wednesday.

According to a police report, Mr. Ajcuc was intoxicated at the time. He was released on a field appearance ticket and told he could not sleep at that location.

• A caller reported someone had shot paint balls at her house in Flanders last Thursday. She sprayed it off with a hose after police arrived.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.