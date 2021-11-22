Patricia Hipp

Patricia Hipp of Riverhead, N.Y., passed at home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. She was 77 years young.

Pat was a graduate of Riverhead High School. She attended SUNY/Albany and Suffolk County Community College. A music lover, she was a founding member of the Music Booster Club at Riverhead High School and served as a treasurer and clarinetist in the Monday Night Band.

Pat worked at Central Suffolk Hospital, Suffolk County National Bank and in the Riverhead school district.

She loved to play Scrabble and was a devoted caregiver to her mother, Betty.

She is survived by her mother, Betty; her sister, Rita; her sons, Billy and Michael, and their wives; and the joy of her life: her three grandchildren, Ainsley, Anderson and Cameron.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sound Symphony Orchestra, Monday Night Band or North Fork Community Theatre.

