Riverhead resident Mary Ann Deveau died Nov. 19, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 90.

Born July 12, 1931, in Little Neck, she was the daughter of Ferdinand and Frances (Karlova) Malinovsky. She attended Bayside High School.

Ms. Deveau was a homemaker. She was also an artist who worked in painting, enameling and wood projects. She belonged to the National Watch and Clock Collectors Association.

Predeceased by her husband, Jimmy, in 1989, and her daughter, Frances Martell, she is survived by her son, James, of Riverhead; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.