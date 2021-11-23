Soccer tournament raises money for fire victims, Former Tomcats pitcher wins Cy Young Award

The soccer players pose for a team photo with the No. 8 jersey.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 23:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Soccer tournament in Riverhead raises more than $13.5K for fire victims

Baseball: Former Tomcats pitcher wins NL Cy Young Award

Tanger, other major Riverhead retailers closed on Thanksgiving this year ahead of Black Friday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport could vote on potential marijuana opt-out following hearing next week

Greenport’s Adrine Demirciyan signs to play for DII East Stroudsburg

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Thanksgiving weekend

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be blustery tonight and the low will be around 28.