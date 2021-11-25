Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 25, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, October 10-16, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Hopkins, T, to Fitzgerald, Marilyn, 27 Summerfield Ln S,Unit 27 (600-45.1-1-27), (R), $570,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lademann, J, by Executor to Dalton Studios LLC, 3900 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-3.2), (R), $445,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Davis, Linda, 24 Harvest Pointe Ln #90 (1000-102.1-2-34), (R), $855,000

• Neumann, M, Trust to Kurland, Orin, 3785 Vanston Rd (1000-111-11-3), (R), $851,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• Oki-Do Ltd to FTKS Holdings LLC, 2835 Shipyard Ln (1000-38-7-7.1), (C), $6,000,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Lippe, R, to PS1946 Properties LLC, 68 Glider Ave (900-142-3-20), (V), $130,000

• Van Vliet, L & M, to Baig, Tahir, 75 Topping Dr (900-164-4-28), (R), $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Drum, M, by Executors to McGlone, Timothy, 2305 Mill Rd (1000-100-3-18), (V), $237,000

• Ben Ami, G & T, to Lipschitz, Hilton, 1060 Fox Hollow Rd (1000-113-6-23), (R), $1,590,000

• Delvecchio, C & M, to Ketcham, Robert & Matthew, 770 Harvest Ln (1000-120-3-8.11), (R), $780,500

• Comerford, V, to Herrmann, Ronald, 2200 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-122-4-39), (R), $705,000

• Fox, G, to Arra, Dake, 410 Bay Ave (1000-143-3-9), (R), $400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Blake Realty LLC to Martinez, Fredy, 27 Cruise St (600-13-3-49), (R), $420,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hassman, R, to Giallorenzi, John S, 91 S Ferry Rd (700-23-3-2), (V), $460,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Feldis, T, by Tr to Feldis, Kevin, 18175 Soundview Ave (1000-51-1-9), (V), $12,000

• Esteves Holding Corp to O’Leary, Kevin, 6505 Horton Ln (1000-54-7-17), (R), $1,200,000

• Tinnelly, C, to Akan, Osman, 450 Mechanic St (1000-61-4-14), (R), $656,000

• Granfort, S & L, to Mrva, Maria, 2555 Youngs Ave, #15A (1000-63.1-1-21), (C), $536,000

• Lengua, C & C, to Lengua, Lucia, 250 Jernick Ln (1000-70-3-17), (R), $525,000

• Kay, S, Family Trust to Fay, Lawrence, 6280 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-5-6), (R), $800,000

• Phelan, S & M, by Executor to Koke, Michael, 595 Reydon Dr (1000-79-5-14.5), (R), $1,050,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Popovitch, J, to Culhane, Terrence, 140 North Woods Dr (600-36-2-1.5), (R), $930,000

• Buckley, M, to Doherty, Christopher, 89 Leonard St (600-54-3-11), (R), $425,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)