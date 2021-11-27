Blotters: Police called to civil dispute, Man cited for unlicensed driving

Southampton police responded to a civil dispute in Riverside last Friday.

The caller told police his knife was taken by someone he’d spent the last two nights with. When he reached out via text to ask for it back, she said “well get my knife back that was taken from me,” according to a police blotter.

Police did not take any further action at the time.

• Jose Yanesacosta, 36, of Flanders was arrested for driving without a license last Thursday in Hampton Bays after he was pulled over for driving with no headlights. He was released on uniform traffic tickets.

• Three women stole three pairs of shoes from Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 58 in Riverhead last Thursday morning, according to police, who did not give an estimate on the value of the shoes.

• An unknown person stole a six horsepower Isuzu outboard motor from East Creek Marina in Jamesport Saturday. Police said the value of the motor was under $1,000.

• Evan Endres, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with petit larceny and trespassing Sunday morning at the Famous Footwear Outlet at Tanger Outlets, according to police.

• Someone stole a pair of binoculars from a car on Remsen Road last Wednesday afternoon.

• A Calverton woman told police on Monday that someone had hacked into her computer and gained access to her personal information, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.