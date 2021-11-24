Shoplifter points gun at store manager who tried to prevent theft, Town Board adopts budget
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 24:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Shoplifter points gun at store manager who tried to prevent theft
Town Board unanimously adopts 2022 budget
SCPD helicopter visits Wading River School
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a kindness gets returned in Greenport
Mitchell Park carousel ride cost may increase by one dollar
NORTHFORKER
What North Forkers are thankful for this year
From Scratch: Hearty fall soups at Love Lane Kitchen
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.