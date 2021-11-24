Helen Rose Janson

Helen Rose Janson of Mattituck died Nov. 23, 2021. She was 64.

Helen was born July 19, 1957, in Fall River, Mass., to Juliette (Lachapelle) and Joseph P. Janson. She graduated from Joseph Case High School and attained her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.

Helen, formerly a resident of New York City, lived in Mattituck for the past 10 years and worked as a pharmacist for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y. Helen was an avid photographer who also enjoyed knitting, traveling and walks on the beach with her beloved Frenchie, Henri.

Predeceased by her parents, Helen is survived by her siblings, Robert P. Janson (Joyce) of Fall River and Diane E. Tremblay of Swansea, Mass.

The family has chosen to remember Helen’s life privately at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 31 St. James Ave., Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

