Riverhead resident Josephine Booker died Nov. 23, 2021, at age 80.

Born Nov. 30, 1940, in Cumberland, Va., she was the daughter of John and Cora (Motley) Trent.

Ms. Booker worked as a nurse’s aide. Family said she enjoyed playing cards, cooking and travel.

Predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 1988, she is survived by her children, Gail Johnson and Paul Jr., both of Riverhead; her brother, Porter Trent of Riverhead; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Galilee Church of God in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.