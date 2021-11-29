Herbert James Adler Jr., 98, died at his home in Southold, N.Y., on Nov. 26, 2021.

He was born Sept. 6, 1923, in New York City to Herbert and Rita (Rodenbeck) Adler. He attended school in Great Neck, then pursued a chemical engineering degree at Yale University. From July 1943 to April 1946, he served in the Navy. While working for Chemical Construction Corporation, he pursued a law degree at New York University, earning his LL.B. in 1951. He worked for Chemical Construction as a corporate lawyer until his retirement.

Herb was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold, where he served numerous terms on the governing board as well as on a variety of committees over the years. One of the founding members of Southold Historical Society, Herb served as president from 2014 to 2018.

Besides his community involvement, Herb had a number of other activities he enjoyed. He took up windsurfing in his 60s, water-skied until he was 80 and sailed his beloved Atlantic sailboat into his 90s. He enjoyed traveling that included trips to Europe, Asia and New Zealand. His favorite weekend getaway was London, where he was known to a number of booksellers by name. Herb also had a fondness for classical music, especially live opera at the New York Metropolitan Opera House, to which he held season tickets for many decades.

Herb is survived by his brother, John Adler of Southold and Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.; and his nephews, John, Brian, Ralph and Paul Adler, and their families.

The family would like to thank all the people in Southold who helped Herb, especially Carol DeLong, Carol and Jan and many others at First Presbyterian; Walter Jackson and Deanna Witte-Walker at Southold Historical Museum; Lois Anderson and her family; and Sue and Marty Flatley, who were always attentive, helpful and generous neighbors. Finally, THANK YOU to Anna Jikuridze, whose loving care made it possible for Herb to stay in his home.

Memorials may be directed to Southold Historical Museum or First Presbyterian Church of Southold. A memorial service will be held during the summer of 2022.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

