Constance A. Anderson

Constance “Connie” A. Anderson, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home in Tampa, Fla., surrounded by family following a long illness. She was 76 years old.

Connie was born in Greenport, N.Y., on Sept. 6, 1945, to Lloyd A. and Antoinette M. (Goss) DeFriest of Baiting Hollow, N.Y. She graduated from Riverhead High School, Class of 1963. A legal secretary, her career included 20 years of service in the Tampa City Attorney’s Office.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra A. (John “Jay” G.) Armstrong and Kimberly A. (George H.) Ford, and a son, Keith C. Anderson; four grandchildren, John “Jayson” G. Armstrong V, Katie A. (Christopher S.) Murphy, George H. Ford IV, and Mason W. Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Cayden S. and Kalvin C. Murphy, all of Tampa, FL; and three brothers, Kenneth R. DeFriest of Riverhead, N.Y., Alvah G. DeFriest of Evans, Ga., and Glenn A. DeFriest of Great Falls, Va.

She found happiness in family and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The beach was one of her favorite places and when she went, she never wanted to leave. She saw beauty in plants and flowers and tastefully decorated her home, especially for holidays. Her handwriting was exceptionally graceful, and her fashion sense was classy and stylish even in her final days.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, with the Rev. Stanley Knavel officiating. Interment will follow at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church Book of Remembrance.

This is a paid notice.