Christopher “Christy” Halpin of Baiting Hollow, N.Y., died Nov. 26, 2021. He was 85.

He was the loving husband of Katerine “Kay”; devoted father of Christopher (Jutta), Anthony (Kathy), Brian (Cammy) and Deidre Remy (Bernard); cherished Grandpa and Papa of Patrick, Diana, Zachary, Killian, Brian, Brandon, Victoria, Connor, Anthony and Daniel; and dear brother, uncle and friend to many.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. (Family and friends may meet at the church at 10:30.) Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

