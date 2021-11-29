Riverhead resident Mary Beth Mack died Nov. 24, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. She was 70.

Born Jan. 15, 1951, in Greenport, she was the daughter of George and Beth (Tuttle) Dettner.

Ms. Mack, who had a bachelor’s degree, worked as a secretary for Riverhead High School.

She is survived by her husband, David; her daughters, Addie (Geoff) Herzog and Nora Mack (Jared Hallock); and four grandchildren, Keegan, Thea, Makenna and Victor.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.