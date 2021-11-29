Sonic in North Babylon. A developer is hoping to still bring the restaurant to Riverhead. (file photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 29:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Developer still hopes to lure Sonic to Riverhead

Town issues stop-work order to Island Water Park

After suffering serious injuries in 2020 crash, Riverhead officer faced long, challenging road back to duty

For these retirees, camp life means work

Football: North Shore ‘D’ denies SWR LI title

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town may alter code for affordable apartments

Deep Hole Creek preservation is near thanks to major community fundraising effort

New smoke shop now open in Southold

Coalition to county: Declare public health emergency over spread of tick-borne disease

NORTHFORKER

Ask an Agent: What’s in store for the 2022 North Fork real estate market

Where to donate on the North Fork this holiday season

One Minute on the North Fork: Golden Hour at Herricks Lane Farm

Dekō Cocktails serves up kosher drinks made right here on the North Fork

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.