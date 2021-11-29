Developer still hopes to lure Sonic to Riverhead, Town issues stop-work order to Island Water Park
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 29:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Developer still hopes to lure Sonic to Riverhead
Town issues stop-work order to Island Water Park
After suffering serious injuries in 2020 crash, Riverhead officer faced long, challenging road back to duty
For these retirees, camp life means work
Football: North Shore ‘D’ denies SWR LI title
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town may alter code for affordable apartments
Deep Hole Creek preservation is near thanks to major community fundraising effort
New smoke shop now open in Southold
Coalition to county: Declare public health emergency over spread of tick-borne disease
NORTHFORKER
Ask an Agent: What’s in store for the 2022 North Fork real estate market
Where to donate on the North Fork this holiday season
One Minute on the North Fork: Golden Hour at Herricks Lane Farm
Dekō Cocktails serves up kosher drinks made right here on the North Fork
Where to buy a Christmas tree on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.